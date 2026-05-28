GEORGIA LINEMAN COMMITS TO CLEMSON

The ball keeps rolling for Clemson recruiting, especially on offense.

Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian offensive lineman Elijah Morrison has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Morrison had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

Morrison (6-4, 305) picked Clemson over finalists Georgia and Florida State.

He also held offers from Florida State, Auburn, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, N.C. State and Pittsburgh among others.

Tigerillustrated.com issued its projection for Morrison to Clemson on Thursday morning.

But we had pointed the arrow in the Tigers’ direction much earlier.

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Clemson brought him in for the Elite Retreat junior day in early March and lined him up for an official visit before later offering.

At 6’4, 305 pounds, it’s hard to miss new Clemson commit Elijah Morrison. (Photo by Jeremy Johnson.)

UGA offered at the beginning of the year to kick off interest and was bandied about as the frontrunner at the time.

Yet as we expressed at the time, Clemson was the threat.

There’s a history with the Tigers owning a prominent seat at the table with prospects who come through his high school coaching chain, most recently with 2023 signee Zach Owens and then last cycle with eventual Wake Forest signee Fletcher Turk.

Morrison profiles as a guard at the college level.

Morrison had been planning to go to UGA next week, followed by Florida State at the end of the visit cycle (June 19-21).

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He becomes the second offensive line acquisition for this class, joining Poquoson (Va.)’s Carter Jones — who announced his pledge Monday.

Clemson’s last five commitments over the last two weeks have come from offensive prospects.

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The Tigers hoped to generate momentum going into their big weekend — and they’ve done it.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

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