HIGHLY-REGARDED CARTER JONES PICKS CLEMSON

After scoring three last week, Clemson is on the board this week with another commitment in advance of its big official visit weekend.

Poquoson (Va.) offensive lineman Carter Jones announced his pledge to the Tigers on Monday evening. He had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

Jones (6-5, 290) picked Clemson over finalists Penn State, Tennessee and Georgia.

He also held offers from Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia Tech and Virginia among others.

Offensive line coach Matt Luke was on Jones before just about anyone else, having first brought in Jones for a prominent game visit when his only offer was Old Dominion early in his sophomore year.

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Clemson would play host to Jones six more times through the process, most recently for the program’s Elite Retreat junior day in early March.

So the fact the Tigers secured Jones right before the mother of all appearances — the official visit — speaks to the layers they stacked throughout the process.

Jones took official visits a month ago to Penn State and UGA. Tennessee had been penciled in for last weekend until Jones cancelled.

The Nittany Lions were believed to have amassed momentum after their visit.

But Clemson recovered its status as longtime frontrunner to close the deal and further its momentum heading into this weekend’s official visit gathering.

Carter Jones’ commitment is another big building block in Clemson’s recruiting class.

Jones became the Tigers’ fourth significant addition in a week, joining Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls four-star safety Jarrell Chandler, Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside four-star running back Gary Walker and Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby four-star receiver Jamarin Simmons.

After signing six offensive linemen in its last class, Clemson finally broke the ice and got on the board with a lineman this cycle.

As we shared at the beginning of his recruitment, Jones is close family friends with former Clemson offensive lineman Glenn Rountree, a 1997 first-team all-ACC pick from Virginia. To the point they call him a family member, even though he technically isn’t a blood relative.

Jones comes equipped as a run-blocker from a wing-T offense.

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So Clemson’s ability to bring along another Virginia lineman who had a similar pedigree in Tristan Leigh also resonated with Jones.

Jones becomes the Tigers’ 11th overall commitment for the class.

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Clemson stays hot.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

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