How Brad Brownell wins in the aggregate

Brad Brownell. Billy Beane. It might not be a coincidence that they share the same initials.

Because the way Brownell has built this Clemson basketball team feels strikingly similar to what Beane did with the 2002 Oakland Athletics. If you’ve seen Moneyball, you know the idea: when you can’t — or won’t — chase traditional stars, you stop trying to replace names and start replacing production.

Not one-for-one.

In the aggregate.

For years, Clemson won by leaning on defined scorers.

There was usually a guy – sometimes two – who carried the offensive load, played heavy minutes and closed games.

P.J. Hall. Hunter Tyson. Chase Hunter.

Those teams were good. Really good.

Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell is shown here in Littlejohn Coliseum last Saturday during the Tigers’ matchup vs. Miami. © Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From 2022–25, Clemson won 74 games, made two NCAA Tournament appearances and reached the second Elite Eight in program history. In ACC play, the Tigers went 43–17 over that stretch, second only to Duke.

The model worked.

This offseason, though, that model evaporated.

Familiar names were gone, and the early assumption was that Clemson might be staring at a rebuilding year.

Instead, Brownell did what Beane did two decades ago.

He changed the math.

And the results have been immediate.

Clemson has opened this season 6–0 in ACC play, the best conference start in program history, and has won 24 of its last 26 ACC regular-season games.

For three straight seasons, Clemson’s offense was top-heavy by design. Each team featured four players averaging double figures, with scoring concentrated at the top and roles clearly defined beneath it.

This season, that concentration is gone. Only two Tigers average more than 11 points per game – and the leading scorer, RJ Godfrey, is at 12.

On the surface, that reads like a problem.

It isn’t.

Nine players on this roster average between five and 12 points per game.

The scoring didn’t disappear.

It spread out.

Clemson didn’t lose stars. It replaced them in the aggregate.

That’s the heart of Beane’s, and now Brownell’s, methodology.

There’s no single scorer to circle before tipoff. No obvious matchup to eliminate. Every night, someone different becomes Clemson’s Scott Hatteberg — the unglamorous contributor who swings the game because defenses didn’t budget for him.

Against Miami, it was Carter Welling, knocking down threes and controlling the paint.

Against Boston College, Nick Davidson dropped 21 in the first half.

Against Notre Dame, it was Jestin Porter’s 26.

Against SMU, it was Butta Johnson. Three momentum-swinging 3-pointers, each one landing harder because SMU didn’t spend the game planning for him to be the difference.

Go further back to the South Carolina game.

When Zac Foster – a potential true star –went down, Clemson didn’t fold. Enter Ace Buckner.

The redshirt freshman poured in a career-high 19 points in 30 minutes. He has played more than 20 minutes just four times all season. That night, the production was his.

Even the quiet contributions swing outcomes.

Chase Thompson scored seven first-half points against SMU. Nothing flashy, nothing headline-worthy. Clemson won by four.

In Moneyball terms, those are manufactured runs. Moving a runner ninety feet. Putting the ball in play when a strikeout changes everything. Possessions that don’t jump off the page but decide games.

No one embodies that better than Dillon Hunter.

He’s not built to overwhelm you. He’s built to keep the lineup moving.

He’s not going to hit 40 home runs. That’s not his job. His job is getting on base.

Hunter averages a team-high 28.3 minutes per game and is the only Tiger to start all 19 games this season. He scores 8.8 points per game, up from 5.4 a year ago, but scoring isn’t why he’s on the floor.

It’s his efficiency. His decision-making. His control.

Hunter owns a 2.6-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio this season. Last year, he finished with the seventh-best mark in all of college basketball at 4.1-to-1. That’s elite game management. That’s getting on base.

When Clemson plays teams like Miami or SMU – where tempo and style clash – Hunter understands what the game calls for. Slow it down. Speed it up. Drain the air. Push when the opening is there.

Those possessions don’t pop in the box score, but they win games.

It’s not just that everyone scores. It’s that everyone plays.

Nine Tigers average at least 15 minutes per game.

Only Jestin Porter and Hunter average more than 25.

As opponents lean heavily on starters late, Clemson keeps cycling in fresh legs. The same way a lineup that goes one through nine without a weak spot wears down a pitching staff.

This version of Clemson is harder to scout, harder to guard and harder to survive for 40 minutes. You can’t take away one scorer because there isn’t just one. You can’t plan for one hero because the hero changes nightly.

That doesn’t mean Clemson is flawless.

Not having a true elite scorer creates its own challenges. But for a season that had the potential to be underwhelming, this team has exceeded expectations – and it’s a blast to watch.

This isn’t a rebuilding year. It’s a recalculation.

Brad Brownell didn’t chase stars. He chased value.

And right now, Clemson is winning the same way Billy Beane once did – by beating teams with math they didn’t prepare for.

Clemson isn’t built to dominate the same way every night. It’s built to survive whoever you take away.

