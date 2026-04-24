Kansas City Chiefs take Clemson's Peter Woods in round one

Clemson has its second first-round draft pick in 2026.

Former defensive tackle Peter Woods was taken 29th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night.

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Woods had been widely projected as a first-rounder after forgoing his senior season, as expected, to turn pro.

He follows former Tiger offensive lineman Blake Miler who was selected in round one by Detroit earlier in the evening.

Former Clemson defensive tackle and five-star recruit Peter Woods became the Tigers’ second first-rounder of 2026 Thursday night. © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Woods, who is now the 20th first-rounder in the Dabo Swinney era, was a second-team All-American by the Associated Press in 2025 where he finished his third and final season with 40 tackles and two sacks in over 500 snaps.

The Alabaster (Ala.) native saw significant action throughout his collegiate career, having logged over 1,200 snaps and working in 35 games (24 starts).

Woods closed his Clemson career with 99 stops, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

The former Rivals100 member was billed five stars by Rivals out of high school where he was rated second nationally among defensive line prospects and first overall regardless of position in the state of Alabama.

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The Tigers have now had at least one first-round selection in 11 of the last 14 years.

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Clemson has now had at least one player drafted for 24 consecutive years.

2026 is expected to yield more draft picks for a Clemson program that produced three draftees in 2025 – (DE) Xavier Thomas, (LB) Jeremiah Trotter and (DT) Tyler Davis. Thomas and Trotter were taken in the fifth round while Davis fell in the sixth round.

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