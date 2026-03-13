Knaak, No. 8 Clemson hit hard in 10-0 loss to No. 3 Georgia Tech in seven innings

CLEMSON — No. 3 Georgia Tech scored four runs in the third inning and five runs in the fifth inning in its 10-0 victory over No. 8 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night. The game lasted seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

The Yellow Jackets, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 16-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC, while the Tigers dropped to 15-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. It was also Clemson’s first home loss in its 14th home game of 2026.

Drew Burress hit a two-run homer in the third inning to score the game’s first runs. Three batters later, Vahn Lackey blasted a two-run homer.

Aidan Knaak’s season ERA now stands at 5.29 after a rocky outing Thursday night. © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burress led off the fifth inning with his second long ball of the game, then the Yellow Jackets tacked on four more runs in the frame.

Carson Kerce’s single with two outs in the seventh inning plated the 10th run for the Yellow Jackets.

Tate McKee (3-0) earned the win by allowing just one hit, no runs and five walks with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

Tiger starter Aidan Knaak (0-2) suffered the loss. Knaak allowed nine hits (three HRs) and six earned runs in four innings. He struck out eight batters. Reliever Justin LeGuernic pitched three innings and allowed three hits, one earned run and three walks while striking out five batters.

Ga. Tech outhit Clemson 12-2. Jarren Purify and Jay Dillard accounted for the Tigers’ only hits.

The series continues Friday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

