NICK POLLACK TO CLEMSON

Clemson made quick work of its efforts to nab a second tight end.

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee’s Nicholas Pollack has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Pollack had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

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Pollack (6-3, 220) picked up offers in January from Cincinnati, Wake Forest and East Carolina.

Samford — and its Clemson-heavy staff — notably then offered last month.

The Tigers waited to make their move with an offer one week ago upon quietly landing Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County’s Carter Blackwell as their initial take.

But the seeds had been sewn here much earlier.

Pollack is the son of college football analyst David Pollack, a former UGA defensive end standout. Pollack has been complimentary of Dabo Swinney’s program and values in the past and was also a mentor to former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes.

Nicholas is a teammate of Clemson safety commitment Harrison Luke, whose father Matt is the Tigers’ line coach.

Clemson also was a finalist (runner-up) for Pollack’s father David in 2001. (Pollack Instagram)

So there was relationship and familiarity.

Clemson discreetly brought in Pollack for its Elite Retreat junior day in early March.

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The Tigers only have three recruited tight ends on the books to return for the ’27 season.

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New offensive coordinator Chad Morris also has historically utilized tight ends in a wider and more voluminous capacity than his predecessor, thus reinforcing the need to bolster the position.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

15. (DE) Santana Harvey (6-4, 225), of Lakeland, Fla.

16. (DE) Desmond Malpress (6-4, 215), of Jacksonville, Fla.

17. (OL) Luke Starcevic (6-5, 250), of Kindred, ND

18. (TE) Nick Pollack (6-3, 220), of Bogart, Ga.

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