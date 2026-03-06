No. 10 Clemson hammers La Salle 14-1

Box score

CLEMSON — No. 10 Clemson scored 11 combined runs in the first three innings in its 14-1 victory over La Salle at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The game lasted seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 12-1, while the Explorers dropped to 8-3. It was the first meeting between the programs.

Chase Swain belted a solo homer in the top of the first inning for the game’s first run, then Clemson answered with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Two runs scored on Tyler Lichtenberger’s single, then Jacob Jarrell ripped a two-run double.

ALSO SEE: Clemson’s Elite Retreat Insider II | Elite Retreat will help shape Clemson’s 2027 class with top targets visiting this weekend | Friday Insider: More Elite Retreat Developments | The cold, hard realities of this off-season | Part 3: Our first impressions of Clemson’s portal and freshmen players | Clemson’s verbal commitments

In the second inning, Luke Gaffney belted a two-out, two-run double and Lichtenberger followed with a run-scoring single to give Clemson a 7-1 lead.

The Tigers tacked on four runs in the third inning on Jarren Purify’s run-scoring single and Tryston McCladdie’s three-run homer, his fifth of the year.

Ty Dalley lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Clemson added two runs in the sixth inning.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Starter Dylan Harrison (1-0) earned his first career win by allowing only three hits, one run and no walks with five strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Justin LeGuernic pitched 3.0 innings to record his first career save.

La Salle starter Owen MacDonnell (2-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson outhit La Salle 10-4.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

The series continues Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at noon on ACC Network Extra.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 (promo), is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!