No. 10 Clemson pounds Michigan State 12-1 in seven innings

GREENVILLE — Jay Dillard went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs in No. 10 Clemson’s 12-1 victory over Michigan State at Fluor Field on Wednesday. The game lasted seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

Khamaree Thomas lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning to score the game’s first run for the Spartans (3-8), then Luke Gaffney led off the bottom of the second inning with his second homer of the year.

Clemson (11-1) erupted for seven runs, including six with two outs, on seven hits in the fourth inning. It was the highest-scoring inning of the season for the Tigers. Gaffney gave Clemson the lead with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning with two outs, Michigan native Jack Crighton and Ty Dalley slapped run-scoring singles, then Dillard lined a two-run double. The Tigers scored their sixth run on an error and seventh run on Nate Savoie’s run-scoring single.

Jacob Jarrell added to the lead with a solo homer, his fifth of the year, in the fifth inning, and Tryston McCladdie belted a solo homer, his fourth of the season, in the sixth inning.

Dillard ended the game with a long two-run homer, the first of his career, in the seventh inning.

Starter Eston Simpson (3-0) earned the win by allowing five hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

Gannon Grundman (0-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host La Salle in a four-game series this weekend, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

