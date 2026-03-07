No. 10 Clemson takes game two of Saturday's doubleheader with 16-4 win over La Salle

CLEMSON — No. 10 Clemson blew the game open with an eight-run fourth inning and every Tiger starter had a hit in its 16-4 victory over La Salle in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game lasted seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

The Tigers, who took a 3-0 lead in the series and won their sixth game in a row, improved to 14-1, while the Explorers dropped to 8-5.

Nate Savoie laced a two-run double in the first inning and Jack Crighton brought home a third run on a fielder’s choice.

After the Explorers plated a run in the top of the second inning, the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by Luke Gaffney’s run-scoring single.

Veteran leadoff man Jarren Purify was one of two Tigers with two hits in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader vs. La Salle. Purify lifted his season average to .357. © Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

La Salle scored a run in the top of the third inning, then Clemson answered with three runs in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by Jarren Purify’s two-run homer, his first of the year.

After Ryan Perez hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning, Clemson erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jacob Jarrell led off with his sixth homer of the year, Tryston McCladdie hit a two-run single and Tyler Lichtenberger belted a two-run double to highlight the uprising.

Drew Titsworth (3-0) pitched 1.2 innings in relief to earn the win, while Emilio Rodriguez (0-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson used six pitchers on the afternoon. Dane Moehler (1 IP, 2 H, 2 K), got the start, while Nathan Dvorsky (1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K), Ariston Veasey (1 IP, 3 K), Landon Fowler (1 IP, 1 K) and Peyton Miller (1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) jointed Titsworth in relief.

Clemson outhit La Salle 12-5.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

