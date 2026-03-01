No. 11 Clemson takes weekend series with 7-2 win over South Carolina

CLEMSON — Talan Bell, Drew Titsworth, Joe Allen and Danny Nelson combined to allow only two runs on four hits in No. 11 Clemson’s 7-2 victory over South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 10-1, while the Gamecocks dropped to 7-5. It marked Clemson’s third series win in as many years over South Carolina.

Bell pitched 4.0 effective innings, then Titsworth (2-0) earned the win by tossing 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Allen and Nelson each pitched an inning to close out the game.

Gamecock starter Riley Goodman (0-2) suffered the loss.

Ty Dalley’s home run Sunday was his first as a Tiger, but the 59th of his career. © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dawson Harman lined a two-out, two-run single in the top of the second inning, then Clemson responded in the bottom of the second inning with two runs on only one hit.

Tyler Lichtenberger ripped a two-run single in the third inning to give Clemson the lead.

Ty Dalley hit a solo homer, his first as a Tiger, in the fourth inning, then Tryston McCladdie lofted a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning to extend Clemson’s lead.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Clemson outhit South Carolina 6-4. Nate Savoie had a team-high two hits.

Michael Sharman, who pitched a complete game in Saturday’s win, won the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP of the series. Josh Gunther won the Tom Price Award as South Carolina’s series MVP.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

The Tigers travel to Greenville, S.C. to take on Michigan State at Fluor Field on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the first-base dugout.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 (promo), is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!