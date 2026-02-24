No. 11 Clemson moves to 8-0 with 6-2 win over Presbyterian

Box score

CLEMSON — Six Tiger pitchers combined to allow two runs on six hits in No. 11 Clemson’s 6-2 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers improved to 8-0, while the Blue Hose dropped to 2-7.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tiger starter Dylan Harrison pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, then Eston Simpson (2-0) earned the win by tossing 2.0 scoreless innings. Ariston Veasey, Peyton Miller, Brendon Bennett and Noah Samol each pitched an inning to close out the game.

Blue Hose starter Tucker Meredith (0-1) suffered the loss.

Jason Fultz Jr. ripped a single in the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Jarren Purify’s walk brought home a run. Tryston McCladdie followed with a two-run single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Clemson outfielder Tryston McCladdie is batting .400 through eight games. © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the fourth inning, Purify and Nate Savoie lined run-scoring singles to up Clemson’s lead to 6-0.

Amman Dewberry’s single scored a run in the eighth inning for the Blue Hose.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Pinch-hitter Cam Mallo lofted a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

Clemson totaled seven hits. McCladdie joined Purify with a team-high two hits.

The Tigers play South Carolina in a three-game series at three different sites this weekend, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. at Founders Park in Columbia on SEC Network+.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 (promo), is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!