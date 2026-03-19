No. 14 Clemson downs The Citadel 9-3 in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Tyler Lichtenberger went 3-for-5 with a career-high five RBIs and No. 14 Clemson scored its last eight runs with two outs in its 9-3 victory over The Citadel at Riley Park on Wednesday night. It was the first meeting between the two programs at Riley Park since 2016.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The Tigers (18-4) upped their winning streak in the series over The Citadel (8-11) to 10 games dating to 2000.

Jacob Jarrell led off the top of the fourth inning with his ninth homer of the season. Four batters later, Lichtenberger ripped a run-scoring single with two outs, then Nate Savoie walked with the bases loaded to score Clemson’s third run of the frame.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with no outs and scored two runs.

Clemson answered in the fifth inning when Lichtenberger laced a two-out, two-run triple, then Jarren Purify flared a run-scoring single two batters later and Bryce Clavon scored on a wild pitch.

Lichtenberger lined a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning.

The Bulldogs manufactured a run in the seventh inning.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Eston Simpson (4-1) earned the win in relief, as he gave up no hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with four strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Citadel starter Andrew Bowers (0-2) suffered the loss.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

The Tigers travel to Notre Dame for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.



Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR SPECIAL SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!