No. 14 Clemson shut out in 6-0 loss to Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Jack Radel pitched a four-hit shutout in Notre Dame’s 6-0 victory over No. 14 Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday.

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The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 18-5 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.

Radel (3-1) earned the win by allowing just four hits, including only one after the second inning, no runs and no walks with eight strikeouts. It was the first shutout thrown by an opposing pitcher since 2013 (Andrew Suarez, Miami (Fla.).

Tiger starter Aidan Knaak (0-3) suffered the loss despite allowing only three hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

Aidan Knaak will go into next weekend’s series vs. Miami in Clemson looking for his first win of the season.

Justin LeGuernic (2 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) and Nathan Dvorsky (1 IP, 1 K) also saw work on the mound for the Tigers.

Mason Barth led off the third inning with a homer, then the Fighting Irish doubled their lead in the fourth inning on Parker Brzustewicz’s run-scoring single.

In the seventh inning, Notre Dame tacked on a run on an error, then Jamie Zee followed with a three-run homer.

Six of Notre Dame’s nine baserunners in the game scored, as it left just two runners on base.

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Notre Dame outhit Clemson 5-4. Tryston McCladdie accounted for two of the Tigers’ four hits.

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The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.

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