No. 14 Clemson swept by Notre Dame after 7-4 Sunday loss

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame allowed only four of 17 baserunners to score in its 7-4 victory over No. 14 Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Irish swept the series 3-0.

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Notre Dame starter Ty Uber (4-0) pitched 5.0 innings to earn the win, allowing five hits, one run and one walk with six strikeouts.

Tiger starter Drew Titsworth (3-1) suffered the loss in 4.0 innings pitched.

The Fighting Irish (14-6, 6-3 ACC) manufactured a run in the first inning, then Tryston McCladdie lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning to tie the score for the Tigers (18-7, 1-5 ACC).

In the bottom of the third inning, Notre Dame plated two runs.

Erik Bakich’s No. 14-ranked Tigers outhit Notre Dame 13-8 on Sunday but again had difficulty cashing in on the scoreboard. © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame loaded the bases with one out in the fifth inning and scored two runs to double its lead, then the Fighting Irish turned a crucial inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning on a hard-hit ball by Jason Fultz Jr.

The Fighting Irish added two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jacob Jarrell lofted a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for the Tigers, who outhit Notre Dame 13-8 and were led at the plate by Nate Savoie’s four hits.

Jarrell, Luke Gaffney and Jack Crighton each totaled two hits for the Tigers.

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Clemson used five pitchers on the afternoon. Talan Bell (0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 5 K), Joe Allen (1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Brendon Bennett (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 K) and Ariston Veasey (2 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) all received relief work.

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The Tigers host Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

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