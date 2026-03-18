No. 14 Clemson tops College Of Charleston 3-1

MOUNT PLEASANT — Nate Savoie hit two home runs and Dylan Harrison, Noah Samol and Hayden Simmerson combined to allow only six hits in No. 14 Clemson’s 3-1 victory over College at Charleston at Patriots Point on Tuesday night.

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The Tigers improved to 17-4, while the Cougars dropped to 9-11. It was the first meeting between the two programs in Mount Pleasant since 2017.

Savoie belted a solo homer in the first inning, then he crushed a two-run homer, his second of the game and ninth of the season, in the top of the third inning. Will Burgess answered with a run-scoring triple in the bottom of the third inning.

Clemson’s Nate Savoie now has 29 career home runs. @ClemsonBaseball

Samol (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 3.2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits and no walks with a career-high six strikeouts. He also set a career high for innings pitched.

Simmerson pitched 1.1 innings to record his first save as a Tiger. Harrison allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out a batter in four innings of work.

Cougar starter Carson Bryant (1-2) suffered the loss.

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Clemson outhit College Of Charleston 7-6. Jarren Purify, Jack Crighton, Jay Dillard, Ty Dalley and Jason Fultz each had a hit for the Tigers.

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The Tigers play The Citadel at Riley Park on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

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