No. 15 Clemson downs Bryant 7-5, sweeps series

CLEMSON — Tryston McCladdie’s two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning gave No. 15 Clemson the lead for good in its 7-5 victory over Bryant at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 7-0, while the Bulldogs dropped to 2-4.

Ellis Garcia belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, then Nate Savoie responded with a two-run homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the first inning.

Justin Hackett led off the top of the fifth inning with a homer to give Bryant the lead, then McCladdie laced a two-run homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Clemson a 4-3 lead.

In the sixth inning, Jacob Jarrell ripped a run-scoring double to double the Tiger lead, then the Bulldogs responded with a run in the top of the eighth inning after an error. Jack Crighton’s run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth inning doubled Clemson’s lead, then Tyler Lichtenberger lined a run-scoring double.

Tryston McCladdie’s home run Sunday was the eighth of his career. © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drew Titsworth (1-0) earned the win in relief, as he allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched. Joe Allen pitched 1.2 innings to record his first save.

Ty Davis (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers used five pitchers on the afternoon, as Talan Bell (3 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K ) got the start. Dion Brown (2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 K) and Nathan Dvorsky also received work on the mound.

Clemson outhit Bryant 10-5.

The Tigers conclude their eight-game homestand by playing Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

