No. 15 Clemson Baseball moves to 5-0 with 9-3 win over Bryant

CLEMSON — No. 15 Clemson broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the eighth inning in its 9-3 victory over Bryant at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday evening.

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 5-0, while the Bulldogs dropped to 2-2. It was the first meeting between the two programs.

After the Bulldogs scored a run on an error in the top of the second inning, Luke Gaffney led off the bottom of the second inning with his first homer of the year. Three batters later, Jacob Jarrell lofted a two-run homer, his third long ball of the season, to give Clemson a 3-1 lead.

In the seventh inning, the Bulldogs scored two more unearned runs after a Tiger error, including the latter with two outs when Hunter Kingsbury stole home, to tie the score 3-3.

Luke Gaffney was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate Friday, driving in three runs. © Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers regained the lead in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded walk by pinch-hitter Jason Fultz Jr. Two batters later, Tryston McCladdie grounded a two-run single, then Gaffney walked to bring home a run. Ty Dalley added a sacrifice fly and Jack Crighton grounded a two-out, run-scoring single to close out the scoring in the frame.

Joe Allen (2-0) earned the win in relief. Tiger starter Aidan Knaak tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one hit, one unearned run and two walks with eight strikeouts. Justin LeGuernic (2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K) and Nathan Dvorsky (1 IP, 2 K) also drew work on the mound for the Tigers.

Owen Birchard (0-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson out-hit the Bulldogs 13-2.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

