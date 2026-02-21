No. 15 Clemson outlasts Bryant 5-3

CLEMSON — Michael Sharman pitched 5.0 strong innings to lead No. 15 Clemson to a 5-3 victory over Bryant at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 6-0, while the Bulldogs dropped to 2-3.

Sharman (2-0) earned the win by giving up two hits, one run and one walk with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Danny Nelson pitched 1.2 innings to record his first career save.

Bryant starter Dylan Scudder (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered four runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

Luke Gaffney grounded a two-run single in the first inning, then Jacob Jarrell belted a two-run homer, his fourth of the year, in the third inning.

The Bulldogs plated a run in the top of the fourth inning on Charlie Saul’s two-out single, then Ty Dalley ripped a two-out single to score a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Tennessee transfer Michael Sharman threw 78 pitches in five innings of work Saturday. © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs cut into the Tiger lead in the eighth inning with two runs on three hits, highlighted by Ellis Garcia’s run-scoring triple, but Nelson recorded two strikeouts with a runner on third base to end the threat.

Clemson outhit Bryant 11-5.

Tiger second baseman Jarren Purify added a game-high three hits.

Hayden Simmerson (2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) also drew work on the mound for the Tigers.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

