No. 15 Clemson beats Charlotte 11-1 in seven innings

CLEMSON — Jacob Jarrell’s grand slam in the first inning keyed a 10-run outburst in the first three innings in No. 15 Clemson’s 11-1 victory over Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The game lasted seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 4-0, while the 49ers fell to 1-3. The two teams conclude the season series at Truist Field in Charlotte on April 14.

The Tigers took advantage of an error to score five unearned runs in the first inning, capped by Jarrell’s two-out grand slam, his second long ball of the season and fourth career grand slam. In the second inning, Luke Gaffney grounded a run-scoring double, then Jack Crighton ripped a two-out, two-run single to give Clemson an 8-0 lead.

Tryston McCladdie added a two-run homer, his second of the year, in the third inning, and Nate Savoie belted a leadoff homer, his second of the year, in the sixth inning.

Spencer Nolan’s leadoff homer in the seventh inning ended Clemson’s scoreless innings pitched streak at 25.

In his first career appearance, freshman righthander Eston Simpson (1-0) earned the win by tossing 4.0 innings, allowing two hits, no runs and two walks with one strikeout.

Charlotte starter Andrew Kribbs (0-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded four unearned runs in 0.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting Bryant in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

