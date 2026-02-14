No. 17 Clemson shuts down Army 10-0

Box score

CLEMSON — Senior lefthander Michael Sharman pitched 6.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball to lead No. 17 Clemson to a 10-0 victory over Army West Point in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (2-0), who won the game in eight innings by the 10-run rule, took a 2-0 lead in the series over the Black Knights (0-2).

In his first appearance as a Tiger, Sharman (1-0) retired the first 17 batters of the game in earning the win. In 6.0 innings pitched, he allowed no walks with eight strikeouts in throwing 72 pitches (55 strikes).

The Black Knights had their first baserunner on a two-out error in the sixth inning, followed by an Army West Point bloop single.

Black Knight starter Robbie Penswick (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up five runs on eight hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

Nate Savoie lined a run-scoring single in the first inning, then Clemson tacked on two runs in the second inning on Bryce Clavon’s RBI groundout and Jarren Purify’s two-out, run-scoring single.

Savoie led off the third inning with his first homer as a Tiger and Jack Crighton added a two-out, run-scoring double.

Clemson scored two more runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Ty Dalley’s two-out, run-scoring single, his first hit as a Tiger.

Clavon led off the sixth inning with his first homer as a Tiger, then Clemson added another run in the frame.

Every Tiger starter had a hit in the game.

Clemson outhit Army 17-1.

The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader at approximately 3:05 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

