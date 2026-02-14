No. 17 Clemson sweeps Army with 7-0 win in game two of doubleheader

Box score

CLEMSON — Talan Bell, Justin LeGuernic, Dion Brown and Danny Nelson combined on a five-hit shutout in No. 17 Clemson’s 7-0 victory over Army West Point in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (3-0) swept the series 3-0 over the Black Knights (0-3).

It marked Clemson’s first back-to-back shutouts since Feb. 21-22, 2020, when the Tigers blanked Stony Brook 2-0 and 1-0. It was also the first time Clemson held an opponent scoreless in a doubleheader since March 31, 2001, when the Tigers blanked New York Tech 13-0 and 14-0.

Luke Gaffney’s three hits in the series finale were a team-high. © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Bell pitched the first two innings, LeGuernic (1-0) earned the win by tossing 5.0 innings, allowing three hits, no runs and no walks with a career-high-tying six strikeouts. Brown and Nelson each pitched an inning to close out the game.

Army West Point starter Kevin Reavey (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered three hits, one run and five walks with two strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

Nate Savoie’s two-out single in the third inning scored the game’s first run, then Clemson added a run in the sixth inning on Jacob Jarrell’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Luke Gaffney doubled Clemson’s lead in the seventh inning with a two-run single, then Tryston McCladdie ripped a two-run single in the eighth inning and Savoie followed with a run-scoring single.

Clemson outhit Army 9-5.

The Tigers host Charlotte on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

