No. 20 Clemson upset at home by Virginia Tech in 76-66 loss

CLEMSON — If this was supposed to be a “look-ahead” game, it didn’t feel like one.

It felt like Clemson was outplayed.

Virginia Tech (17-8, 6-6) walked into Littlejohn Coliseum Wednesday night and was the sharper team for long stretches of a 76-66 win over No. 20 Clemson (20-5, 10-2).

You can point to the schedule. Clemson returned from a West Coast swing. ACC teams coming home from trips to Stanford and Cal are just 4-9 in their first game back over the past two seasons — all at home. Duke looms Saturday in Cameron Indoor.

But this didn’t feel like last year’s Georgia Tech stumble before Duke. It didn’t feel like distraction.

It felt like a team that couldn’t get enough stops.

Clemson went to the locker room at intermission trailing 40-33.

A jarring number for a defense that allows just 28.3 first-half points per game. Virginia Tech didn’t just make shots; it dictated the geometry of the floor.

By knocking down 7-of-11 from three before the break, the Hokies forced Clemson to extend well beyond its comfort zone. Driving lanes opened. Help defenders arrived a step late. Rotations stretched thinner with each possession.

Jailan Bedford made Clemson pay.

He scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half, blending catch-and-shoot threes with composed drives when the Tigers ran him off the line. Virginia Tech closed the half on an 8-0 run, hitting four of its final five shots. Clemson, meanwhile, missed eight of its last nine.

That separation lingered.

To Clemson’s credit, it never unraveled.

When the Hokies pushed the lead to 12 in the second half, the Tigers kept chipping away — trimming it to five on five different occasions. Each time the building started to stir, Clemson found just enough offense to make it interesting, but never enough to make it matter

The most momentum came with 2:36 remaining. Carter Welling finished a tough layup through contact, then stepped to the line on the next trip down the floor and calmly knocked down two free throws. The deficit was five. Littlejohn had life.

And then Bedford ended it.

He rose in front of the Virginia Tech bench and buried a contested three — a shot that felt decisive the moment it left his hands. The lead was back to eight, and the air came out of the building.

In the final eight minutes, when Clemson had opportunities to fully flip the game, the Tigers managed just three field goals — all from Welling — and struggled to string together stops. Execution slipped on the offensive end. Defensive possessions extended. The margin never quite disappeared.

Welling’s night was emblematic of the fight Clemson did show.

After coming down awkwardly earlier in the half and briefly leaving with what appeared to be a significant ankle injury, he returned after time on the bike with noticeable energy.

He finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, six rebounds and three blocks, carving out space inside and absorbing contact.

Nick Davidson added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, scoring efficiently with deep seals and quick decisions in the paint. Ace Buckner matched him with 16, mixing soft touch around the rim with two made threes.

Clemson’s Ace Buckner is guarded by Virginia Tech guard Ben Hammond Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. © Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The tandem accounted for 32 of Clemson’s 35 bench points and once again validated the depth that has carried this group for much of the season.

That’s the tension.

Clemson’s bench showed up.

The starters, particularly in the backcourt, did not provide enough balance. Jestin Porter, RJ Godfrey, Dillon Hunter and Jake Wahlin combined for 12 points.

In league play, that production from four starters isn’t difficult to overcome, it’s impossible.

Clemson shot 25-of-55 (45.5%) from the field and 5-of-16 (31.3%) from three.

Virginia Tech shot 26-of-50 (52%) and 11-of-21 (52.4%) from deep. The Tigers also went 11-of-18 at the free-throw line.

Those seven misses loom large in a 10-point game against a team that didn’t miss from the stripe.

Brad Brownell toggled between his usual two-guard, three-big lineup and a smaller three-guard look to better match Virginia Tech’s spacing.

It helped in stretches defensively but never fully solved the offensive issues that surfaced early. The Hokies were comfortable: reversing the ball, forcing rotations and making Clemson guard deep into possessions.

Mike Young and Virginia Tech deserve credit. The Hokies were prepared with one of the first game plans that truly gave Clemson’s defense troubles. Clemson simply wasn’t good enough, particularly in the first half, and that spilled into everything else.

There was no dramatic collapse. No emotional unraveling.

Just a reminder that when Clemson’s defense doesn’t anchor the night, the margin tightens quickly – especially against disciplined offensive teams.

Now the Tigers head to Durham for a matchup with No. 4 Duke on Saturday at noon on ESPN, a place Clemson has won just four times in program history.

If they want to leave Cameron with something different than Wednesday night, it will start on the defensive end, and with more consistent production from the backcourt.

