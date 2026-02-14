No. 20 Clemson no match for No. 4 Duke in 67-54 loss

Final stats

There’s a meme of Ken Jeong squinting at an absurdly small piece of paper, trying to make sense of what’s in front of him. Fitting, maybe, that he was in the building as Clemson’s operating space shrank to about that size Saturday afternoon.

No. 20 Clemson (20-6, 10-3) didn’t just lose to No. 4 Duke (23-2, 12-1).

It was compressed, crowded and eventually pushed out of Cameron Indoor Stadium in a 67-54 defeat that felt more decisive than the final margin.

Duke didn’t make a field goal over the final 4:40, and it didn’t matter. The separation had already happened.

This wasn’t about turnovers – Clemson had nine, Duke had 10. It wasn’t about free throws – Clemson went 8-of-10.

It was about access. Clean catches. Driving lanes. The ability to initiate offense without starting every set five feet closer to half court than you’d like.

Duke took that away.

Brad Brownell’s teams are typically the ones dictating terms with physicality and length. Saturday, Clemson got a taste of its own blueprint.

Duke’s guards were bigger across the board.

Even the “smallest” Blue Devil on the floor, Cayden Boozer, checked in at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. Clemson’s biggest guard, Butta Johnson, is 6-4, 180. The rest of the matchups only tilted further toward Duke.

That length showed up in subtle ways.

Entry passes caught a step farther out. Ball screens that didn’t quite create separation. Kick-outs that felt rushed. The Tigers rarely got an open look – when they did, they still couldn’t buy a shot.

It’s why Clemson shot 9-of-28 (32.1%) from the field and 1-of-9 (11.1%) from three in the first half

The game swung in a 10-minute window straddling halftime. A stretch coaches obsess over.

Clemson trailed just 23-20 with five minutes left in the first half. It had defended well enough to hang around, holding Duke to six points over that closing stretch.

But Clemson went 2-of-7 in those final five minutes, including a sequence with three clean looks from beyond the arc off multiple offensive rebounds – none fell. In Cameron, empty possessions compounded as Clemson trailed 31-26 at the half

Then came the first five minutes of the second half. And it was sloppy.

Duke opened with an 11-2 run. An Isaiah Evans three off a missed defensive assignment. Dillon Hunter got tied-up on a simple inbound that swung all the momentum. Suddenly it was 42-28, and the building was doing what it does.

That was the kill shot.

To Duke’s credit, the adjustment was clear.

After Clemson found success early playing through its frontcourt, the Blue Devils crowded the paint and collapsed hard on post touches.

In the first half, RJ Godfrey (10 points, eight rebounds) and Carter Welling (12 points, five rebounds) combined for 16 points and controlled the interior.

In the second half, those touches were harder to come by. Godfrey didn’t score after the break. Clemson couldn’t reverse the ball quickly enough or threaten consistently from outside to make Duke pay for loading up.

That’s where the larger concern sits.

Clemson’s backcourt didn’t provide the counterpunch.

Hunter finished with four points on 1-of-4 shooting and now has just seven total points over his last four games.

Ace Buckner scored seven but needed 12 shots to get there. Jestin Porter went 0-of-6 from three.

Clemson’s R.J. Godfrey drives to the basket vs. Duke center Patrick Ngongba II Saturday in Cameron Indoor Stadium. © Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

As a group, Clemson’s guards struggled to create off the bounce against Duke’s length, which meant the offense rarely bent the defense before a shot went up.

When Clemson defended California earlier this season and suffocated its ability to initiate offense, it looked a lot like this — just flipped. Duke extended pressure, disrupted timing and forced Clemson to operate late in the clock.

Duke shot 42.6% from the field and 10-of-29 from three, numbers that don’t jump off the page.

But the Blue Devils led for more than 36 minutes and stretched the margin to as many as 22. Cameron Boozer led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Evans added 17.

You don’t often see a Brownell team get run out of the gym.

This snapped Clemson’s 14-game conference road winning streak. The Tigers are now 4-62 all-time at Cameron and have lost 22 straight in the building, a place that continues to demand near-perfect execution.

Clemson was far from that.

The encouraging piece? The defensive effort showed the Tigers can guard at this level.

The discouraging one? Against elite length, shot-making becomes non-negotiable.

Clemson generated enough decent looks to stay within striking distance. It simply didn’t convert them.

If Saturday was about space disappearing, the next step is finding ways – schematically or individually – to create it again.

The Tigers will try to recalibrate Wednesday evening against Wake Forest at 7pm on ACCN.

