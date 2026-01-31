No. 22 Clemson downs Pitt 63-52, cruises to 18th win

CLEMSON — As snow fell in Clemson Saturday afternoon, Littlejohn Coliseum turned into a deep freeze for Pittsburgh.

No. 22 Clemson (18-4, 8-1) cruised to a 63–52 win that never felt particularly dramatic because Pitt (9-13, 2-7) never showed signs of thawing offensively.

The Tigers didn’t overwhelm the Panthers with shot-making or pace. They didn’t dominate the glass. They didn’t light up the box score.

They defended, and they made free throws. This afternoon, that was more than enough.

The game was decided in the first 20 minutes, when Brad Brownell’s defense put together one of its sharpest halves of the season.

Pittsburgh finished the first half with as many turnovers (six) as made field goals, a reflection of just how uncomfortable the Panthers were from the opening tip.

Clemson shut down the paint early and never relented.

Pitt was pushed to the perimeter on 18 of its 28 first-half shot attempts, and even those looks rarely came clean. The Tigers closed out with urgency, took away airspace, and forced rushed decisions.

The result was a 2-of-18 performance from three-point range and 21 percent shooting from the floor in the opening half.

Some of that was good fortune – Pitt missed its share of open looks – but much of it was Clemson’s discipline.

The Tigers stayed connected defensively, walled off driving lanes and turned every possession into work. Pittsburgh looked less like a team running offense and more like one trying to beat the shot clock.

The separation came in the final 10 minutes of the half.

Clemson outscored Pitt 19–5 over that stretch, turning what had been a manageable margin into a commanding 33–16 halftime lead. Pitt managed just two baskets as the Tigers dictated terms on nearly every trip.

That defensive stretch defined the afternoon.

Pitt showed more life coming out of the locker room, scoring 16 points in the first eight minutes of the second half to match its entire first-half output.

A 10–2 run briefly cut the deficit to nine, but the push never felt sustainable. Clemson regrouped, found just enough rhythm offensively, and never allowed the Panthers to get closer the rest of the way.

Offensively, Clemson leaned into balance rather than hierarchy.

Production came from multiple places and in different ways.

Nick Davidson dipped into double figures with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, knocking down a pair of threes as he continued to stretch the floor.

Carter Welling finished with 12 points, going a perfect 6-of-6 at the free-throw line.

RJ Godfrey added 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including four points from the charity stripe.

The guards shared the wealth as well.

Butta Johnson finished with eight points, while Jestin Porter and Dillon Hunter each chipped in five. Ace Buckner added four points in 28 minutes, the second most he’s played all year.

Buckner’s impact goes beyond the scoring.

Nick Davidson was one of three Tigers to reach double figures in scoring Saturday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum. © Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

With Zac Foster sidelined, Buckner continues to earn minutes with his off-ball growth, leading the Tigers with four assists and adding a steal while providing strong defensive possessions.

That guard activity showed up on the glass as well.

Hunter led Clemson with six rebounds on a day when Pitt’s perimeter-heavy offense produced long misses. Those rebounds fell to guards, and no Tiger finished with more than three outside of Hunter.

The bench played a significant role, outscoring Pitt 26–6 as everyone who touched the floor found the bottom of the basket.

Free throws were the quiet separator.

Clemson shot 17-of-20 (85%) at the stripe as Pitt struggled to defend without fouling.

For a team that entered the game shooting 72.57 percent from the line, the Tigers were efficient in the moments that mattered

Beyond that, the box score suggests a relatively even contest. Rebounding was nearly level (Clemson 25, Pitt 33). Turnovers were comparable (Clemson 11, Pitt 14). On paper, it didn’t resemble a blowout.

But basketball games aren’t played on paper. They’re decided in stretches, and Clemson controlled the most important one.

It wasn’t Clemson’s sharpest or most complete performance. The offense had lulls. But on an early tip with winter weather as the backdrop, the Tigers handled their business by leaning into what they trust most: defense, depth and discipline.

Clemson shot 19-41 (46.3%) from the field and 8-of-21 (38.1%) from three.

Pittsburgh shot 20-of-53 (37.7%) from the field, just 5-of-26 (19.2%) from beyond the arc and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the free throw line.

Brownell, meanwhile, continued a familiar trend against Pitt head coach Jeff Capel. With the win, he improved to 17–3 against Capel all-time, including matchups dating back to their days at UNCW and VCU.

Clemson now heads west for a late-night matchup at Stanford on Wednesday, Feb. 4. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

