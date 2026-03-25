No. 24 Clemson blows six-run lead in 11-9 loss to No. 15 Coastal Carolina

CLEMSON — No. 15 Coastal Carolina rallied from a 9-3 deficit with eight runs in the final three innings to defeat No. 24 Clemson 11-9 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

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The Chanticleers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 17-7, while the Tigers dropped to 18-8. The two teams conclude the season series at Coastal Carolina on May 5.

Rex Watson belted a three-run homer in the first inning, then Jack Crighton lofted a run-scoring single with two outs in the second inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard. The Tigers cut the lead in half by scoring on an error in the third inning.

The Tigers took the lead with five runs in the fourth inning. Nate Savoie lined a run-scoring single, Tryston McCladdie hit an RBI groundout and Jacob Jarrell laced a two-run homer, his 11th of the season. Tyler Lichtenberger added a run-scoring single with two outs to close out the scoring in the frame.

In the sixth inning, Ty Dalley crushed a solo homer, his second of the season, then Jason Fultz Jr. lofted a two-out triple to score a run.

Coastal Carolina scored five runs in the seventh inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 9-8.

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The Chanticleers took the lead with two runs in the eighth inning, including the go-ahead run on a two-out error. Coastal Carolina added an insurance run in the ninth inning.

Darin Horn (3-0) earned the win, while Danny Nelson (0-2) suffered the loss.

Clemson used nine pitchers on the evening with Dane Moehler (1 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) getting the start. Dylan Harrison (3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K), Hayden Simmerson (0.2 IP, 2 K), Justin LeGuernic (1.1 IP, 3 K), Noah Samol (0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB), Talan Bell (0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Nathan Dvorsky (0.1 IP, 1 BB) and Joe Allen (0.2 IP) joined Nelson in relief work.

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Clemson outhit Coastal 9-7.

The Tigers host Miami (Fla.) in a three-game series, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

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