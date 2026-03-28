No. 24 Clemson bounces back with 7-6 win over Miami

CLEMSON — Tryston McCladdie went 3-for-4 with a double and two homers, including the go-solo home run in the seventh inning, to lead No. 24 Clemson to a 7-6 victory over Miami (Fla.) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

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The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 19-9 overall and 2-6 in the ACC. The Hurricanes dropped to 20-7 overall and 3-5 in ACC play.

Tryston McCladdie’s seven home runs on the season is a new career high. © Ken Ruinard – staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Derek Williams grounded a two-out single in the top of the first inning to score a run, then Nate Savoie crushed a long two-run homer, his 10th of the year, in the bottom of the first inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Hurricanes regained the lead with three runs, highlighted by Alonzo Alvarez’s run-scoring double.

Clemson responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score 4-4 after the leadoff batter reached on an error, then McCladdie belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give Clemson the lead.

The Hurricanes scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the score.

McCladdie gave Clemson a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with his second homer of the game and seventh of the season. It was McCladdie’s first multiple-homer game.

Danny Nelson (1-2) earned the win, the first of his career, in relief. Justin LeGuernic pitched the ninth inning to record his second save.

TJ Coats (4-1) suffered the loss.

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Clemson used four pitchers on the evening. Michael Sharman (4 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) got the start, while Eston Simpson (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) joined Nelson and LeGuernic in relief.

Miami outhit Clemson 11-8.

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The series concludes Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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