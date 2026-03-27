No. 24 Clemson drops fifth straight in 8-3 loss to Miami

CLEMSON — Daniel Cuvet reached on a two-out error in the 10th inning that scored three runs to lead Miami (Fla.) to an 8-3 victory over No. 24 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night.

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The Hurricanes, who scored all eight runs with two outs and took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 20-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 18-9 overall and 1-6 in ACC play.

A two-out rally in the first inning brought home a run for the Hurricanes, then they added two two-out runs in the third inning.

Clemson plated a run in the fifth inning to get on the scoreboard.

Aidan Knaak’s season ERA now stands at 4.73 following Thursday night’s outing. – Getty Images

In the sixth inning, Jay Dillard grounded a run-scoring single, then Tyler Lichtenberger followed with a single to score the tying run.

With two outs in the 10th inning, Fabio Peralta was hit-by-pitch, then Jake Ogden reached on an infield single to load the bases. On an 0-2 pitch, Cuvet hit a grounder down the line at third base and reached on an error by Tryston McCladdie, allowing three runs to score. Alex Sosa followed with a run-scoring double and Derek Williams added a run-scoring single.

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Ryan Bilka (2-0) earned the win, while Dion Brown (2-1) suffered the loss.

Aidan Knaak (4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) got the start for the Tigers. Ariston Veasey (2.1 IP, 1 H, 4 K), Brendon Bennett (0 IP, 1 BB) and Joe Allen (0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER) joined Brown in receiving relief work.

Each team totaled 10 hits.

Lichtenberger led Clemson with three hits. Dillard, Ty Dalley and Bryce Clavon each added two hits.

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The series continues Friday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

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