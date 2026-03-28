No. 24 Clemson falls to Miami 8-6 in series finale

Box score

CLEMSON — Righthander Lazaro Collera pitched 6.0 scoreless innings to lead Miami (Fla.) to an 8-6 victory over No. 24 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

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The Hurricanes, who won the series 2-1, improved to 21-7 overall and 4-5 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 19-10 overall and 2-7 in ACC play.

Collera (2-1) earned the win by allowing just five hits (all singles) and two walks with two strikeouts.

Tiger starter Drew Titsworth (3-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, four runs and no walks with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. He tied his career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts.

The Hurricanes scored two runs in the first inning, then Alex Sosa belted a solo homer in the third inning.

Brylan West added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to up the Hurricane lead to 4-0.

Derek Williams doubled Miami’s lead with a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning.

Tryston McCladdie put Clemson on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-out, two-run double.

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Bryce Clavon led off the ninth inning with his second homer of the year. Later in the inning, Jacob Jarrell belted a three-run homer, his 12th of the season.

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Clemson used three pitchers on the afternoon, as Talan Bell (1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 2 BB) and Brendon Bennett (2 IP, 1 H, 2 K) also saw action.

Miami outhit Clemson 11-10.

The Tigers travel to Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. to take on Wake Forest in a non-conference game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout.

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