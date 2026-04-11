No. 5 North Carolina outlasts Clemson 6-4 in 14 innings

CLEMSON — Tyler Howe’s squeeze bunt in the 14th inning scored the go-ahead run in No. 5 North Carolina’s 6-4 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 29-6-1 overall and 12-5 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 23-13 overall and 5-9 in ACC play.

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The Tar Heels plated the game’s first run on Colin Hynek’s sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning, then Jackson Moore lined a two-out single in the bottom of the second inning to score a run.

After North Carolina regained the lead with a run in the fourth inning, Jacob Jarrell led off the bottom of the fourth inning with his 13th homer of the season to tie the score. Moore’s fielder’s choice later in the inning scored the go-ahead run.

In the seventh inning, Tyler Lichtenberger walked with the bases loaded to double Clemson’s lead. The Tar Heels escaped further damage by inducing an inning-ending double play.

In the eighth inning, Cooper Nicholson belted a two-out double to score a run.

For the second straight day Jackson Moore turned in a game-high in RBIs (2). © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the ninth inning, Jake Schaffner led off with a double and scored the tying run on a one-out fielder’s choice.

After an error in the 14th inning loaded the bases with one out, Howe laid down a safety squeeze bunt that scored the go-ahead run, then another run scored on an error on the play.

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Caden Glauber (4-0) earned the win, while Dylan Harrison (2-2) suffered the loss.

Clemson used seven pitchers on the day with Michael Sharman (5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) getting the start. Harrison was joined in relief by Dion Brown (2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K), Danny Nelson (0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K), Justin LeGuernic (0 IP, 1 H), Ariston Veasey (2.2 IP, 1 BB, 2 K) and Brendon Bennett (0.2 IP, 1 K).

UNC worked just three pitchers.

The Tar Heels outhit Clemson 13-11.

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The series concludes Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

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