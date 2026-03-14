No. 8 Clemson suffers another lopsided loss to No. 3 Georgia Tech

Box score

CLEMSON — Kent Schmidt hit a grand slam in the seventh inning in No. 3 Georgia Tech’s 9-3 victory over No. 8 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

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The Yellow Jackets, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 17-2 overall and 4-1 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 15-4 overall and 0-2 in ACC play.

Vahn Lackey led off the top of the second inning with a home run. Four batters later, Parker Brosius lined a two-run double. In the bottom of the second inning, Jacob Jarrell blasted a solo homer, his seventh of the season.

Carson Kerce hit a run-scoring single with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, then Nate Savoie led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a home run.

Nate Savoie’s two-homer night was a bright spot Friday, as again Clemson had few offensive highlights in another lopsided loss to Georgia Tech. © Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the seventh inning, Schmidt broke open a close game with a grand slam, giving Georgia Tech an 8-2 lead.

Jarren Advincula added a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the eighth inning. Savoie, who had three hits, belted a long homer, his second of the game and seventh of the season, to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning.

Mason Patel (2-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 1.2 scoreless innings.

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Tiger starter Michael Sharman (4-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded five hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. Hayden Simmerson (0.2 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Joe Allen (1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) and Ariston Veasey (1.1 IP, 1 BB, 2 K) also received work on the mound.

Clemson outhit Georgia Tech 9-8. Ty Dalley was the only other Tiger with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

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The series concludes Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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