No. 8 Clemson upset by Georgia Southern 6-1

NORTH AUGUSTA — Georgia Southern scored six two-out runs in the second inning, capped by Sean White’s grand slam, in its 6-1 victory over No. 8 Clemson at SRP Park on Tuesday night.

The Eagles improved to 5-11, while the Tigers, who saw their seven-game winning streak snapped, fell to 15-2.

In the top of the second inning, the Eagles took advantage of three walks, a hit-by-pitch, wild pitch and grand slam by White to score six two-out runs. Tyler Lichtenberger laced a solo homer, his first as Tiger, in the bottom of the second inning.

Alex Mason (2-0) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

Tiger starter Eston Simpson (3-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson used seven pitchers on the evening. Nathan Dvorsky (0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K), Noah Samol (3.1 IP, 2 H, 3 K), Ariston Veasey (1 IP, 1 BB, 2 K), Hayden Simmerson (1 IP, 1 H, 2 K), Brendon Bennett (1 IP, 1 K) and Landon Fowler (1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) all drew relief work.

Ga. Southern outhit Clemson 8-6. Jason Fultz joined Lichtenberger in adding two hits for the Tigers.

The Tigers return home to host No. 3 Georgia Tech in a three-game series, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

