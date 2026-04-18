No. 9 Virginia edges Clemson 5-4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 9 Virginia hit four home runs in its 5-4 victory over Clemson at Disharoon Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Cavaliers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 28-13 overall and 12-9 in the ACC. The Tigers, who fell to 13-1 when scoring in the first inning, dropped to 25-16 overall and 6-12 in ACC play.

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Jacob Jarrell flared a two-out single in the top of the first inning to score the game’s first run and to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Harrison Didawick led off the bottom of the first inning with an inside-the-park home run.

Joe Tiroly belted a solo homer in the third inning to give Virginia the lead, then Sam Harris hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to double its lead.

Kyle Johnson lined a two-out single in the sixth inning to score a run, then Nate Savoie responded with a two-out, run-scoring double in the top of the seventh inning. Didawick hit his second solo homer of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Luke Gaffney led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the season, then Bryce Clavon belted a solo homer, his fourth of the year, later in the frame.

Lucas Hartman (8-0) pitched 3.0 innings in relief to earn the win, while Tyler Kapa pitched 1.2 innings to record his ninth save of the year.

Danny Nelson (1-3) suffered the loss in relief.

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Clemson used five pitchers on the afternoon, beginning with Dane Moehler (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 K), who got the start. Dion Brown (1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER), Brendon Bennett (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) and Ariston Veasey (2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K) joined Nelson in picking up relief work.

Each team had 10 hits.

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The Tigers host USC Upstate on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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