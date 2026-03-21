Notre Dame edges No. 14 Clemson 8-7

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Mark Quatrani scored on an error in the ninth inning in Notre Dame’s 8-7 win over No. 14 Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

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The Fighting Irish, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 18-6 overall and 1-4 in ACC play.

The Fighting Irish struck first with three runs in the first inning, highlighted by Bino Watters’ two-run single.

Jacob Jarrell led off the top of the second inning with his 10th homer of the season, then Drew Berkland belted a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning.

Clemson’s Jack Crighton lifted his season batting average to .358 on Saturday with a 3-for-4 showing at the plate. © Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson answered with a run in the third inning on Tryston McCladdie’s infield single.

Jack Crighton grounded a two-run double in the fifth inning to tie the score, then he scored the go-ahead run on Luke Gaffney’s sacrifice fly.

Davis Johnson led off the sixth inning with a homer to tie the score, then Gaffney lined a two-run single in the seventh inning to give Clemson a 7-5 lead.

In the eighth inning, Jayce Lee laced a two-run homer on an 0-2 pitch to tie the score.

In the ninth inning, Notre Dame loaded the bases with one out. Parker Brzustewicz hit a grounder to Tyler Lichtenberger, who threw home for the second out, but the throw to first base hit Brzustewicz, allowing Quatrani to score the winning run.

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Eli Thurmond (1-1) pitched the ninth inning to earn the win, while Danny Nelson (0-1) suffered the loss. Dion Brown pitched 3.0 scoreless innings in relief as well.

Michael Sharman got the start for the Tigers, going just two innings while allowing four hits, four earned runs, two walks and striking out one batter. Hayden Simmerson (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K) also saw work on the mound for the Tigers.

Clemson outhit Notre Dame 12-11.

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The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.

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