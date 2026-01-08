Oklahoma defensive tackle commits to Clemson

Clemson has added another piece to the restocking of the defensive tackle shelves.

Oklahoma rising redshirt junior Markus Strong announced his commitment to the Tigers late Wednesday night.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

We can tell you Strong (6-3, 297) made the call while on campus for today’s visit.

He registered seven tackles in 10 games this season amid a deep defensive line.

Oklahoma defensive tackle Markus Strong is shown here in Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia last fall. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

But he was expected to hold a much larger role next season as two rotational players exited. With starters David Stone and Jayden Jackson returning, he elected to pursue a potentially larger role elsewhere.

As we have documented, Clemson has sought to retool the interior defensive line this offseason, especially following the departure of projected starter Stephiylan Green to LSU.

West Georgia rising senior Kourtney Kelly is already in the fold.

Strong hails from Lake Butler (Fla.) Union County, home to former Clemson star running back and current position coach C.J. Spiller.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

He was a mid-three star out of high school who picked the Sooners over USF, UCF and Maryland.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

Strong becomes Clemson’s seventh portal acquisition this window.

Clemson’s Portal Commitments

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 for our 7-day trial, is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!