Skip to main content
Clemson
Join Now

Our inside look at Clemson's week in the NFL Draft

by: Tiger Illustrated24 minutes agoTIinClemson
Blake Miller
Former Clemson right tackle and new Detroit Lions first-round selection Blake Miller is shown here on Friday with his parents at his introductory news conference at the Meijer Performance Center in Dearborn, Mich. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone for Clemson, so we're taking an inside look at an event that will be remembered as the Tigers' individual parts far exceeding the 2025 season sum.

Join for $1
then billed annually
Tiger Illustrated
+
+
One subscription: The best Clemson Tigers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.