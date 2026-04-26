Our inside look at Clemson's week in the NFL Draft

Our inside look at Clemson's week in the NFL Draftby: Tiger Illustrated24 minutes agoTIinClemsonRead In AppFormer Clemson right tackle and new Detroit Lions first-round selection Blake Miller is shown here on Friday with his parents at his introductory news conference at the Meijer Performance Center in Dearborn, Mich. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThe 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone for Clemson, so we're taking an inside look at an event that will be remembered as the Tigers' individual parts far exceeding the 2025 season sum.