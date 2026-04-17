Four-star portal post player commits to Clemson

Brad Brownell has gone 2-for-2 with in scoring both of his opening transfer targets.

Samford rising senior forward/center Dylan Faulkner has committed to Clemson.

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Faulkner (6-9, 215), rated four stars and 89th among portal prospects by On3, was a SoCon first-team performer this past season, registering 17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while posting 11 double-doubles in league play.

He works angles and uses his body well inside, efficiently finishing with a 61.7 percent field-goal percentage.

Faulkner is a competent passer and high-IQ player who also was named a SoCon first-team defender, supported by 1.5 blocks per game.

Clemson went in search of a starting post player to replace R.J. Godfrey and Nick Davidson, and Faulkner is their answer.

2025 SoCon first-team big and new Clemson portal commit Dylan Faulkner. – Samford Athletics

New general manager Tyler Murray served as associate head coach last season at Samford, which didn’t hurt the cause.

Faulkner is a Calhoun, Ga., native who spent his first two seasons at Lipscomb.

He then followed coach Lennie Acuff to Samford upon averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds as a sophomore.

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Faulkner was among the first two transfers Clemson simultaneously hosted this portal window, having arrived for an official visit last Friday.

With forward Carter Welling expected to miss at least a substantial chunk of next season as well, the Tigers essentially had to start from scratch in rebuilding their frontcourt.

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Brownell got his centerpiece right out of the gate.

Faulkner now joins four-star portal commit (G) Cole Certa, who pledged to the Tigers on Sunday following his weekend official visit.

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