Portal running back Chris Johnson of SMU commits to Clemson

Clemson has tapped into connections for several recent portal targets.

It has gone back in on another former recruit to snag its latest acquisition.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

SMU rising redshirt junior running back Chris Johnson Jr. has announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Johnson (6-0, 185) rushed for 479 yards and four touchdowns this past season as the Mustangs’ backup.

The south Florida speedster spent his first two college years at Miami, having picked the hometown Hurricanes over Clemson as a 2023 four-star.

SMU running back Chris Johnson, a former four-star recruit, was offered by Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller in high school. © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Tigers had not been planning to pursue a portal running back but elected to move when Johnson entered the portal less than a week ago.

Clemson has arguably lacked speed at the position, and C.J. Spiller had hoped to score a dynamic presence for his room in the last recruiting cycle.

But the Tigers wound up not signing a high school running back upon missing on its main three targets.

Rising sophomore Gideon Davidson projects to elevate into the starting running back role next season.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Yet we also know new offensive coordinator Chad Morris has expressed the intent internally to lean heavily on two backs within his rotation.

In high school as a junior at Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, Johnson won Florida’s 3A state title in the 100-meter dash (10.45) and 200-meter dash (20.78).

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

Johnson becomes Clemson’s first offensive transfer acquisition among its 10 additions in the portal window, which remains open through January 16.

Clemson’s Portal Commitments

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 for our 7-day trial, is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!