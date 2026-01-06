Portal safety picks Clemson

Clemson has nabbed another important piece for its secondary.

Old Dominion rising junior safety Jerome Carter II has announced his commitment to Clemson.

Carter (6-1, 190) registered 75 tackles and six interceptions this past season for the Rams.

He made the call during today’s campus visit, as Tigerillustrated.om reported he would be arriving Monday evening.

This on the heels of a trip to Louisville. Georgia Tech was also slated to draw a visit.

Carter is ranked as the No. 437 overall prospect in On3’s transfer portal ratings, as well as the No. 37 safety.

New Clemson portal safety commit Jerome Carter II. – Old Dominion Athletics

Clemson is looking to acquire a minimum of four players who can play the safety and/or nickel positions within the portal.

He joins Penn State rising senior corner Elliot Washington as part of the secondary rebuild.

Coincidentally, Carter’s six interceptions tied him for second-most in college ball along with former Clemson safety Ricardo Jones.

Carter also cited offers coming out of high school from West Virginia, Iowa State, UAB, Charlotte and Florida A&M.

He is a Lake City, Fla., native whose father, Jerome Jr., played defensive back at Florida State (2001-04) before being a fourth round pick of the NFL’s St. Louis Rams.

Carter also stands as Clemson’s second major addition of the day, following in the footsteps of California rising redshirt sophomore linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Clemson’s Portal Commitments

