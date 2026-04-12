Portal shooter commits to Clemson

Brad Brownell has struck for his first key portal piece to shape next season’s lineup.

Notre Dame rising junior guard Cole Certa has announced his commitment to Clemson.

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The Tigers suffered from a severe lack of perimeter shooting and overall backcourt scoring threat during spells last season, particularly later in the year and into the NCAA Tournament.

Certa (6-5, 205) is a compelling solution that changes the complexion of Clemson’s backcourt as either a small forward or shooting guard.

On the year, he averaged 12.8 points, shooting 37.4 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from 3-point range and an impressive 89.2 percent from the foul line.

But Certa evolved over the course of the season from a 3-point specialist to a three-level scorer, thus finishing fourth in the media and coaches voting for ACC’s Most Improved Player.

In Notre Dame’s final 11 games, he averaged 19.5 points per game, eclipsing 30 points on three occasions.

New Clemson portal commit Cole Certa has played in 49 career games. © MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Certa poured in 37 points going the distance in a victory against Georgia Tech, registered 34 in a double-overtime defeat to Virginia and registered 32 in an overtime triumph against N.C. State.

Louisville was hovering, and to beat that level of purchasing power to the punch is worth noting.

Certa is a Bloomington, Ill., native who played at Central Catholic High until transferring to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for his senior year after his Notre Dame commitment.

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He also had offers from Illinois, Butler, Nebraska and Penn State out of high school.

Certa figures to slot into the starting small forward spot in teaming with Zac Foster and Ace Buckner in the backcourt.

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A sterling beginning to Clemson’s portal push for 3-5 roster additions.

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