Porter leads Clemson past No. 24 Louisville 80-75

CLEMSON — The merciful end of Clemson’s four-game losing streak was just in time.

Or, more appropriately, Jestin time.

Jestin Porter came alive for the first time in a long time. Clemson won a game for the first time in a long time.

Yes, there was a correlation.

Porter, who hadn’t scored in double figures since Jan. 17 against Miami, was the best player on the floor in the second half of the Tigers’ 80-75 win over No. 24 Louisville on Saturday.

He scored all 16 of his points after halftime and helped Clemson deliver a crucial Quad 1 victory. And this win became even more clutch by virtue of Notre Dame’s upending of N.C. State earlier Saturday.

Clemson (21-8, 11-5 ACC) hadn’t experienced the feeling of victory in three full weeks. But a lot of problems can be solved when the ball is going into the basket, and Porter’s outburst made things seem a lot easier than they had been since the team returned from California following back-to-back victories over Stanford and California.

Porter was 4-of-8 on 3-pointers. He had hit just three 3-pointers in his previous four games on 18 attempts. His second-half output was his highest in any half this season.

RJ Godfrey added 13 points.

Louisville (20-9, 9-7) came in as a feared team from long range but was 10-of-36 from 3 at Littlejohn. The Cardinals hit four from long range in the final minute.

Clemson suffered some bad breaks during its losing streak, and it got a favorable one when Cardinals star guard Mikel Brown came in gimpy with a back injury.

Brown came off the bench in the first half and played 13 minutes, but he missed 5 of 6 shots (0 of 4 from 3) and had three points before halftime.

Brown was in clear pain early in the second half and had to leave the game, going straight to an exercise bike to stay warm. He did end up returning but was far from full strength.

Brown entered having averaged 29 points over his previous five games. He finished with a season-low five points in 21 minutes and missed eight of 10 shots from the field.

Clemson did a lot of things right in the first half, attacking the paint and getting to the free-throw line.

The Tigers attempted 15 free throws before halftime and made 12. Godfrey had nine first-half points and Carter Welling had six.

But Clemson entered the locker room up just three, 38-35, after wasting a couple of prime opportunities to take a bigger lead.

Chase Thompson hit a big 3 immediately after Louisville went to a 1-3-1 zone to try to protect the paint. That put Clemson up 26-20, and the Tigers got a stop on the other end.

But then Butta Johnson missed a wide open baseline shot from medium range to keep Clemson from going up eight, and a quick 3-pointer by Louisville made it 26-23.

Clemson was again up six inside of three minutes before halftime and Godfrey missed a layup.

Louisville cut it to three at the buzzer out of a timeout when Ryan Conwell went back door against a defense trying to stop the 3.

The second half was quickly a different story, and Porter wrote the script.

Clemson broke away before the first media timeout, though, using 3-pointers by Johnson and Porter to take a 48-39 lead by the under-16.

Jestin Porter’s 16 points Saturday were a team high. His four three-pointers were a game high. © Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Porter had no points at halftime in just eight minutes because he drew two fouls.

But he had eight points on two 3s and a long two-pointer as Clemson went up 53-44 with just over 13 minutes left.

He was feeling confident enough to unleash a guarded 3 in transition, and after it sank through the net Pat Kelsey called a timeout as Porter pumped his fists at the crowd.

Porter was averaging just 6.2 points over his previous nine games and was in a miserable shooting slump from both beyond and within the arc. He played at least 30 minutes in 11 consecutive games before seeing his minutes go down to 22 in a loss at Wake Forest, and then just 16 in a home loss to Florida State a week ago.

Porter was back at it with less than 10 minutes left. He made a determined, physical transition layup to put Clemson up eight.

Louisville promptly turned it over before crossing halfcourt, and Porter found himself all alone on the wing for a 3. He drained it to put the Tigers up 60-49 and give them their largest lead to that point.

Inside of five minutes, back-to-back 3-pointers by Porter and Ace Buckner expanded the advantage to 68-53.

Clemson now turns its attention to a Tuesday trip to No. 18 North Carolina. The Tigers close the regular season in a week at home against Georgia Tech.

