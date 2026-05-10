Purify leads Clemson past No. 12 Florida State 4-3

CLEMSON — Luke Gaffney scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch with two outs in the eighth inning in Clemson’s 4-3 victory over No. 12 Florida State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night.

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The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 30-21 overall and 9-17 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 35-15 overall and 16-10 in ACC play.

Brayden Dowd belted a solo homer in the first inning, then Hunter Carns lined a run-scoring single two batters later.

Brody DeLamielleure hit a solo homer in the third inning.

Jarren Purify laced a two-out, two-run homer in the fourth inning, then he lined a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to tie the score 3-3.

Jarren Purify’s three runs batted in lifted Clemson past No. 12 Florida State Saturday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. – Getty Images

The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning. On a 1-2 pitch to Jack Crighton, an errant pitch allowed Gaffney to score the go-ahead run.

Danny Nelson (2-3) earned the win in relief by retiring all 12 batters he faced, while Hayden Simmerson pitched the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the year. Simmerson struck out all three batters he faced.

Michael Sharman got the start for the Tigers, going four innings while allowing eight hits and three earned runs. Sharman struck out six batters.

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Kevin Mobil (1-2) suffered the loss.

Florida State outhit Clemson 8-6.

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The series concludes Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

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