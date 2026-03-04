Rich Bisaccia will earn $1 million at Clemson

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney’s big special-teams hire will make big money.

This morning the compensation committee of Clemson’s Board of Trustees approved a one-year deal for Rich Bisaccia that totals $1 million.

The base salary and supplemental compensation add up to $900,000. Add in a $100,000 bonus Bisaccia receives this summer, and that’s a million for the longtime NFL special-teams coach.

Over the past two seasons, special teams director Will Gilchrist made $170,000 annually. Gilchrist left after the Pinstripe Bowl and now has the same position under former Clemson staffer John Grass at Samford.

The 65-year-old Bisaccia, previously at Clemson in the 1990s under Tommy West, has been in the NFL since 2002 and spent the past four seasons in Green Bay.

Longtime NFL special teams guru Rich Bisaccia is now officially a part of Clemson’s football staff again. © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He was the Packers’ special-teams coordinator in 2022 after leaving the Raiders, where he had a stint as interim head coach. Since 2002 he has coached special teams in some fashion every year in the NFL.

For the past three seasons Bisaccia was the assistant head coach and special-teams coordinator for Green Bay. He officially stepped down in mid-February.

According to sources, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer also recently pursued Bisaccia but he was not interested in going to Columbia. Beamer ended up hiring Matthew Smiley, who previously coached special teams for the Buffalo Bills.

Special teams has been an adventure for Clemson in recent years. In 2023, Swinney was so desperate to find a reliable option on field goals that he convinced former player Jonathan Weitz to come back and use his remaining season of eligibility.

In 2024, field-goal protection was a mess.

And last fall Clemson gave up a crucial 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Duke halfway through the third quarter just moments after a touchdown plunge by Peter Woods put the Tigers up by a touchdown. The Blue Devils won 46-45 at Death Valley to drop Clemson to 3-5.

In the fourth game against Syracuse, the Orange pulled off a surprise early onside kick as a result of front-line player Jamal Anderson taking his eye off the ball.

And then in the Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State, punter Jack Smith was supposed to punt but threw the ball to an intended receiver who was intending to field a punt.

Bisaccia’s hire follows a trend of Swinney going after coordinators with more command and presence. A year ago he fired Wes Goodwin and hired Tom Allen in part because he wanted more ownership and leadership of the defensive coordinator post. And Swinney recently hired Chad Morris to replace the comparatively reserved Garrett Riley, who ran the Tigers’ offense for three seasons.

