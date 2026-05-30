SANTANA HARVEY COMMITS TO CLEMSON

Clemson wanted volume at the defensive end out of the weekend, and it nabbed the first acquisition.

Lakeland (Fla.)’s Santana Harvey has announced his commitment to the Tigers.

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Harvey (6-4, 225) picked the Tigers over remaining finalists Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Colorado.

He is the son of former Florida defensive end Derrick Harvey.

Clemson didn’t offer Harvey until February. But defensive ends coach Chris Rumph was strongly engaged for a long time beforehand, bringing Harvey in for a visit last summer and then a return soon thereafter for the Tigers’ home opener against LSU.

Santana Harvey was a big recruiting-get for Clemson after considering offers from Notre Dame, Florida State and numerous others. (santanaharvey_0 on X)

Harvey is ranked as the No. 32 edge by Rivals and the No. 34 overall prospect in Florida.

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Notre Dame generated buzz as having the momentum several weeks ago.

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But the Tigers closed the deal Friday night, with Harvey standing as the Tigers’ second commitment from the major official visit weekend on the first day alone.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Harvey, including behind-the-scenes details on his recruitment, in our Monday Insider.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

15. (DE) Santana Harvey (6-4, 225), of Lakeland, Fla.

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