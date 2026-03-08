Savoie's grand slam gives No. 10 Clemson 16-3 win over La Salle in seven innings

CLEMSON — Jarren Purify went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs and Nate Savoie ended the game with a grand slam in No. 10 Clemson’s 16-3 victory over La Salle at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game lasted seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

The Tigers, who swept the series 4-0 by a combined score of 52-12 and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 15-1, while the Explorers dropped to 8-6.

Chase Swain belted a solo homer in the top of the first inning, then Clemson scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped by Tyler Lichtenberger’s two-out, run-scoring single.

Austin Rhue responded with a two-run homer in the top of the second inning, then the Tigers scored two runs to regain the lead, capped by Tryston McCladdie’s two-out, run-scoring single, in the bottom of the second inning.

Nate Savoie is hitting a team-high .424 with a team-high in hits (25) and RBIs (25). © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ty Dalley added to the lead in the third inning with a two-run double, then Purify blasted a three-run homer, his second of the year, with two outs to cap the five-run frame.

In the fifth inning, McCladdie laced a two-out, run-scoring single, then Savoie lined a two-run double.

Savoie, who went 3-for-3 with six RBIs, blasted a grand slam, his fifth long ball of the season, in the seventh inning to finish off the series sweep.

Dion Brown (1-0) pitched 3.0 innings in relief to earn his first career win. He allowed one hit and no runs with four strikeouts.

Clemson used four pitchers on the afternoon, as Talan Bell (2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K) got the start. Brendon Bennett (1 IP, 3 K) and Joe Allen (1 IP, 1 BB, 2 K) joined Brown in relief.

La Salle starter Ryan Brown (0-1) suffered the loss.

Clemson outhit La Salle 14-4. Seven Tigers got at least one hit. Jay Dillard joined Purify, McCladdie and Savoie with a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

The Tigers travel to North Augusta to play Georgia Southern on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout.

