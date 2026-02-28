Sharman's complete game gem lifts No. 11 Clemson to 4-1 win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA — Senior lefthander Michael Sharman pitched a complete game in No. 11 Clemson’s 4-1 victory over South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 9-1, while the Gamecocks dropped to 7-4.

Sharman (3-0) earned the win by allowing just four hits, one run and no walks with four strikeouts. It was the first complete game by a Tiger since 2024 (Ethan Darden). Sharman’s outing also was an efficient one with just 78 total pitches.

Gamecock starter Amp Phillips (1-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up four runs on six hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

The Gamecocks scored the game’s first run in the top of the third inning, then Nate Savoie belted a three-run homer, his fourth of the year, in the bottom of the third inning.

Clemson added a run on Jarren Purify’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Purify added two hits.

The Tigers outhit the Gamecocks 9-4, as eight of nine Clemson players totaled a hit.

The series concludes Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

