Stephiylan Green, Caden Story hit the portal

CLEMSON — Two more Clemson football players are now headed out of the program.

Third-year sophomore defensive tackle Stephiylan Green and fourth-year junior defensive tackle Caden Story are now in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Green is a big blow. The former four-star prospect tallied 25 tackles this season, but was the top-returning defensive tackle for the Tigers entering 2026. Green, who did not play in the Pinstripe Bowl due to injury, started six games for the Tigers in 2025.

Story, also a former four-star by Rivals in the recruiting process, had been a reserve and was expected to explore transfer options.

The Tigers now have nine players in the transfer portal with more coming, as the portal opens today and remains open through January 16.

