Sunday Champ Thompson Update

CLEMSON — Earlier Sunday Tigerillustrated.com reported that Clemson reserve defensive tackle Champ Thompson intends to transfer. Our report came from information after talking with multiple sources who said Thompson submitted his paperwork to initiate the process of Clemson placing his name in the portal.

Later this a.m. Thompson reached out to Tigerillustrated.com to say our report was not accurate. Thompson also denied that he submitted his paperwork and said he is still negotiating with Clemson.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

While he continues to negotiate with the Tigers, Tigerillustrated.com stands by its reporting that Thompson indeed submitted his paperwork.

The redshirt freshman out of Gainesville (Ga.) played in eight games in 2025. He made two tackles vs. Penn State in the team’s season finale in the Pinstripe Bowl.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone Forum

Thompson was billed three stars by Rivals out of high school.

DISCUSSION: Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on our off-topics forum

The portal window opened on January 2 and will run through the 16th.

Not a Tiger Illustrated member, Clemson fans? Join Today!

Tigerillustrated.com, established in 1999, is the No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting. A subscription, just $1 for our 7-day trial, is a must-have for hardcore Clemson Football fans. You won’t find more exclusive, detailed, info on Clemson football and recruiting anywhere else. We guarantee it! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR $1 SUBSCRIPTION PROMO!