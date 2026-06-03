TEXAS DEFENSIVE BACK PICKS CLEMSON

Clemson stuck its neck out on an upside corner and saw it through to the finish line.

Frisco (Texas) Lone Star’s Bryant Robinson has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Tigerillustrated.com issued its projection for Robinson to Clemson on Tuesday morning.

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Robinson (6-3, 187) picked Clemson over finalists Arizona State, Texas Tech and Arizona. He also held offers from LSU, Oklahoma, TCU, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Iowa, UCLA and Nebraska.

He had more of a basketball profile until a year ago this spring when Clemson corners coach Mike Reed first took strong interest.

Clemson had expected to offer him at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer before events precluded him from traveling in.

The Tigers then made him their fourth overall corner offer alongside three Rivals100 members, speaking to their conviction.

Robinson took in Clemson’s opener against LSU last season.

He returned for the program’s Elite Retreat in early March, and that accounted technically for about his only visit of the spring.

Clemson had held a lead for Frisco’s Bryant Robinson for much of 2026 to date. (Photo courtesy of Parker Thune – OU Insider)

“One thing I tell everybody is that in today’s college football, everybody looks at you as a number,” Robinson told Tigerllustrated.com afterward. “What stood out to me was, Dabo talked a lot about even if you get hurt, you are going to succeed here. You are going to be OK, even without football.

“That’s what a lot of the staff, especially the former players, were saying. Dabo Swinney will change your life. You saw and heard how genuine and honest a person he is. Good, bad or the other, he’s going to be honest with you. That was great.”

Arizona State hosted him for an official visit in late April in an effort to make up ground before it was too late.

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The Sun Devils emerged as the greatest threat. But Clemson still held the advantage going into the official visit weekend.

But Clemson still held the advantage going into the official visit weekend and carried it to the tape.

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Robinson accounts for Mike Reed’s third cornerback signing from Texas in the last four classes (Corian Gipson in 2024, Marcel Gipson for 2026).

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

15. (DE) Santana Harvey (6-4, 225), of Lakeland, Fla.

16. (DE) Desmond Malpress (6-4, 215), of Jacksonville, Fla.

17. (OL) Luke Starcevic (6-5, 250), of Kindred, ND

18. (TE) Nick Pollack (6-3, 220), of Bogart, Ga.

19. (OL) J.J. Brown (6-6, 280), of Lilburn, Ga.

20. (P) Brandin Gallaway (6-4, 190), of Bradenton, Fla.

21. (DE) JiQuan Rogers (6-3, 223), of Birmingham, Ala.

22. (DB) Bryant Robinson (6-3, 187), of Frisco, TX

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