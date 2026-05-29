TEXAS WIDEOUT JULIAN CROMARTIE PICKS CLEMSON

Clemson has wrapped up its wide receiver haul by filling the desire for a big, physical perimeter pass-catcher.

The Woodlands (Texas) College Park’s Julian Cromartie has announced his commitment to the Tigers during their main official visit weekend.

Tigerillustrated.com projected Cromartie to Clemson on Wednesday.

Cromartie (6-4, 195) is the son of former NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie, who starred at Florida State.

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The Seminoles offered Julian, as have Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss and Michigan among others along the way.

Cromartie first started hearing from Clemson this spring when Dabo Swinney began texting his father, whom Swinney had recruited on Alabama’s behalf when Antonio was a 2003 five-star out of Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln.

In mid-April, new offensive coordinator Chad Morris then travelled to see Cromartie in the opening days of the spring evaluation period.

Two weeks later, receivers coach Tyler Grisham flew out to watch Cromartie practice. That culminated in an official visit being arranged.

Julian Cromartie’s offer became official this weekend in Clemson, as did his commitment to the Tigers. (Cromartie – Instagram)

Cromartie didn’t formally collect an offer until arriving for the official on Friday, checking the visit box.

As a junior, Cromartie registered 42 catches for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“They think my play style relates to guys like Tee Higgins and Mike Williams,” Cromartie told Tigerillustrated.com earlier this month. “Seeing that, I could really see myself in an offense like that.”

Cromartie took an official visit to Kansas several weeks ago.

Kentucky and Arkansas had also been engaged as far as arranging official visits in June.

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As we’ve documented, Clemson might have had some additional help here.

His sister Jurzie Blu Cromartie, is committed to Clemson for gymnastics.

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Julian rounds out a highly-regarded receiver group that features Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby four-star Jamarin Simmons and Central (S.C.) Daniel four-star Trey Wimbley.

Clemson’s 2027 Verbal Commitments

1. (LB) Bryce Kish (6-4, 220) of Howell, Mich.

2. (QB) Kharim Hughley (5-11, 205) of Gainesville, Ga.

3. (WR) Trey Wimbley (6-0, 175) of Central

4. (DL) Jaden Wuerth (6-2, 275) of Irmo

5. (LB) Max Brown (5-11, 225) of Jefferson, Ga.

6. (DB) Harrison Luke (6-0, 185) of Bogart, Ga.

7. (DB) Christian Chancellor (5-10, 165) of Central

8. (DB) Jarrell Chandler (6-3, 215) of Knoxville, Tenn.

9. (RB) Gary Walker (5-11, 205) of Fairburn, Ga.

10. (WR) Jay Simmons (5-10, 165) of Tallahassee, Fla.

11. (OL) Carter Jones (6-5, 290), Poquoson, Va.

12. (TE) Carter Blackwell (6-4, 215), of Leesburg, Ga.

13. (OL) Elijah Morrison (6-4, 305), of Dacula, Ga.

14. (WR) Julian Cromartie (6-4, 194), of The Woodlands, TX

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