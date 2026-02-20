The guiding hand that makes Clemson tick

The question used to be theoretical.

Now it’s staring Clemson in the face.

Balance has been the Tigers’ identity all season – different nights, different answers. Some wins came from the frontcourt. Others from depth. Others from defense. Brad Brownell has leaned into that flexibility all year.

Yet in games where the floor contracts, passes tighten, and lanes vanish, Clemson shows a vulnerability: a missing spark, the one player who bends defenses.

And when that spark isn’t there, the offense doesn’t just cool off. It changes.

Structurally.

The past three games have made that impossible to ignore.

Against Duke, Clemson didn’t just miss shots – it struggled to create them.

Entry passes pushed wider. Ball screens went nowhere. Post touches vanished because Duke could crowd the paint without consequence.

Transfer guard Jestin Porter has started 26 of Clemson’s 27 games, averaging 9.9 points per game. © Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Wake Forest, Clemson erased most of a 20-point deficit and repeatedly made pushes.

The Tigers shot over 50% in the second half and generated transition chances. But every time the game asked for a shot that would truly tilt momentum – the kind that forces a defense to react instead of sit – it never came.

The Tigers were competitive without ever becoming dangerous.

Which brings us to the question Clemson didn’t seem to have to answer earlier this season:

Who’s the X-factor?

Not the leading scorer. Not the star every night. The player who most changes what the offense looks like.

Lately, that answer has become hard to avoid.

Jestin Porter.

In Clemson’s six losses outside of BYU, Porter is averaging just 6.2 points per game.

That’s not just a cold stretch. It’s a window into how different Clemson looks when defenses don’t have to account for him.

The BYU loss at Madison Square Garden remains the clearest example of why that matters.

In the first half, Clemson looked dynamic.

The Tigers ripped off a 21–0 run, built a 21-point lead and dictated everything – tempo, spacing, decision-making. The offense had flow. The ball moved with rhythm. Driving lanes existed before actions even developed.

Porter scored 14 of his 17 points in that half, knocking down four threes and forcing BYU to guard wider than it wanted to.

In the second half, Porter made one shot.

Clemson shot 7-for-27. Turned it over eight times. Failed to produce a single player with more than five points after the break.

The floor shrank.

BYU didn’t suddenly discover a new defensive scheme. The geometry just changed. Help came quicker. Closeouts were shorter. Possessions got tighter.

Clemson stopped dictating and started reacting.

That same offensive compression has appeared in losses to Alabama, Georgetown, NC State – and now Virginia Tech, Duke and Wake Forest.

The Tigers can still defend. They can still compete. They can still generate runs.

But when defenses don’t have to stretch, Clemson has to grind.

And grinding has a ceiling.

This isn’t about needing Porter to carry the scoring load.

It’s about needing him to bend the defense.

When he’s aggressive and efficient, Clemson’s offense has space. Actions create advantages. Post touches come cleaner. Guards get downhill before the defense is set.

When he’s quiet, the Tigers can still fight – but everything happens in tighter windows.

Through this three-game skid, Clemson hasn’t lacked effort or toughness.

It’s lacked elasticity.

Because when Porter isn’t forcing defenses to honor him, Clemson’s offense doesn’t expand.

It compresses.

And lately, that difference has been the margin between a fight and a finish.